Balochistan gripped by protests

QUETTA: Balochistan remained cut off with Sindh and Punjab for a second consecutive day on Saturday due to shuttered businesses, protest rallies, and sit-ins across the province.

Highways were blocked, causing a complete halt to traffic. Demonstrations occurred in Turbat, Panjgur, Naal, Uthal, Hub, Gadani, Dera Bugti, D.G. Khan, and others, following a call from the Baloch Yakjehti Council (BYC) in solidarity with the long marchers.

Turbat and Makran experienced closed shops, disrupted traffic flow, and a wheel-jam strike. Protesters blocked the Quetta-Karachi National Highway in Mangochar, Kalat, and Khuzdar, leading to significant travel difficulties for commuters.

In Hub’s Bhawani area, women activists blocked the highway, causing a 36-hour traffic standstill between Khuzdar and Hub. Panjgur observed a shutter-down strike, supported by the All Traders’ Committee.

Uthal witnessed blocked highways connecting Quetta with Karachi.

Police violence in Turbat condemned

Meanwhile, senior president of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal Sajid Tareen wondered that when the president and prime minister were themselves terming the police violence against the marchers and arrests of the women and children “barbaric act”, who should be held accountable for the cruelty.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, in which PPP leader Mir Maqbool Lehri announced joining BNP-M along with his supporters, Mr Tareen condemned the treatment of Islamabad police with long marchers and said the BNP-M stood with the marchers and would not compromise on the human and national rights which are protected by the Constitution.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2023