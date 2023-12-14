Deadline extended for Afghan refugees in transit

• Cabinet cuts overstaying fine to $400, extends relocation date until Feb 29

• ECC decision to increase prices of 262 medicines ‘dropped’

• National Space Policy, telecom tribunal approved; national cybercrime agency set up

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal cabinet on Wednesday extended a deadline for the repatriation of Afghan nationals who have been residing in the country without proper documentation, but waiting to relocate to Western countries under their respective resettlement plan.

Other significant decisions made by the caretaker cabinet included the formulation of the National Space Policy, establishment of the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCIA), and a telecom tribunal to settle the cases in the sector.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside two other cabinet colleagues, caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said the decision to extend the deadline from Dec 31 to Feb 29, 2024, was taken to encourage Afghan nationals to “obtain legal documents or finalise evacuation arrangements in a third country as soon as possible”.

According to the new rules and regulations, Afghan nationals who have to leave for a third country and do not have any legal documents or processing fees, would be fined $400 for overstaying in Pakistan instead of the earlier fixed amount of $800.

After the due date, a fine would be imposed at the rate of $100 per month with a maximum limit of $800. The cabinet was informed about 450,000 people had gone back to their native country — the majority voluntarily.

Speaking about elections, the caretaker information minister ruled out a change in the polls date announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). “No extension, amendment or change in the election date given by the Election Commission is on the agenda,” he said.

Drug policy

Speaking on the occasion, caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said the government was also reviewing the national drug policy for the benefit of the masses, as it had dropped a decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) regarding an increase in the prices of 262 medicines.

The cabinet also issued directives to review the entire system of drug pricing and regulations to find a comprehensive solution to the problem.

The minister said the forum directed the health ministry to give a briefing in the next meeting about amendments to the existing drug policy, which included a detailed review of the regulatory and administrative issues faced by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap).

On the recommendation of the health ministry, Murtaza Solangi said the cabinet approved the decision to forward the cases of Dow Dental College Karachi, Narowal Medical College, Liaquat Institute of Medical Health Sciences Thatta, and Khairpur Medical College to the Pakistan Medical and Dental College for initial approval.

National Space Policy

Caretaker Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Dr Umar Saif that the National Space Policy established the framework for utilising low earth orbit (LEO) communication satellites.

The policy aims to authorise private companies to offer services to consumers in Pakistan as well as “signifies a crucial moment for Pakistan’s space programme” due to its enhanced communication capabilities through advanced satellite technology.

He said this policy was expected to facilitate improved telecommunications services, fostering advancements in connectivity and information dissemination across the country. He mentioned that the policy had been prepared in consultation with all stakeholders over three months, ensuring a “balanced approach to facilitate private companies”.

National Cybercrime Investigation Authority

The caretaker minister disclosed that the federal cabinet also approved the establishment of the National Cybercrime Investigation Authority (NCIA). This agency was dedicated to investigating cybercrime, taking over the mandate that was previously with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Mr Saif said the federal cabinet approved the establishment of a telecom tribunal to handle cases and disputes related to the telecom sector. The tribunal would have specialised individuals with knowledge of information, telecom, and policy, he added.

In response to a question, the caretaker minister mentioned that the federal government had notified the right-of-way policy last week, and all provinces had also adopted it.

Regarding the removal of the managing director of the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), he explained that due to serious complaints, including financial irregularities and misuse of power, the official was removed following a three-month investigation.

The senior-most person would take charge as the acting MD. Responding to a question, the caretaker minister said the Data Protection Act in the country was under discussion to secure the data of individuals.

With additional input from APP

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2023