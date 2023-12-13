Lahorites face health risks as smog crisis continues

LAHORE: The Lahorites are facing severe health risks as the city is covered by a thick layer of smog that reduced visibility and worsened air quality to the alarming levels on Tuesday.

The air quality index (AQI) level of the city remained hazardous with a maximum AQI of 348. Lahore was at the first position in the most polluted cities list in the world at 10pm, followed by Delhi at 308, according to IQAir.

The AQI levels in different areas of the city were even higher than the average. The worst affected areas were Fast University (486), CERP Office (484), Syed Maratib Ali Road (448), Zacky Farms (428) and NETSOL (420).

The AQI is a measure of the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the air, which can cause respiratory and cardiovascular diseases as well as premature death. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends an annual average of 10 for PM2.5, while Lahore’s average was 269 on Dec 12. Lahore’s air pollution was 26.9 times higher than the WHO guideline value.

Govt urged to adopt American programme to improve air quality

The smog crisis in Lahore has affected the lives of millions of people, who have been experiencing cough, breathing difficulties, eye irritation and headaches. The causes of the smog are complex and multifaceted, involving both natural and human factors. Some of the natural factors include low wind speed, high humidity, and temperature inversion, which trap the pollutants near the ground.

Some of the human factors include vehicle emissions, industrial activities, crop burning, brick kilns, and garbage burning, which contribute to the high levels of PM2.5 in the air.

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Dr Shahid Munir told Dawn the government should start the regional clean air incentives market (RECLAIM) programme to clean air in the country like America did in the past. He said the government should introduce legislation to set air quality standards for certain pollutants considered harmful to public health and the environment.

He said the environment department should adopt and enforce emissions standards to reduce air pollution nationwide.

Mr Munir said America adopted the RECLAIM programme in 1993 and set an emissions cap and declining balance for many of the largest facilities emitting nitrogen oxides (NOx) and sulfur oxides (SOx).

According to him, RECLAIM has the longest history and practical experience of any locally designed and implemented air emissions cap and trade (CAT) programme as it allows participating facilities to trade air pollution while meeting clean air goals.

He said the programme was designed to provide industry with flexibility to decide how to reduce emissions and advance pollution control technologies. NOx and/or SOx allocations were issued to RECLAIM facilities based on their historical activity levels and applicable emission control levels specified in the rules.

He said facilities within the RECLAIM programme had the option of complying with their allocation allowance by either reducing emissions or purchasing RECLAIM trading credits from other facilities. He said the air pollution had ended in America after following the RECLAIM programme, which was still going on.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2023