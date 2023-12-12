Hazardous air engulfs Lahore’s ‘green areas’

LAHORE: Smog in Lahore continues to pose severe health risks for residents, with areas having relatively more trees and green spaces topping charts for hazardous air quality on Monday.

Two areas with a better tree cover than other city centres recorded an AQI of over 500, way above the city average of 396.

Experts have said that instead of making the environment cleaner, trees in these areas are stopping the dispersal of pollutants and trapping particulates for a longer time.

The average air quality in the Polo Ground and FAST University areas was at a hazardous level of 545 and 518, respectively, around 7pm, as per IQAir.

The AQI levels in other areas were also hazardous, with the worst affected areas being Pakistan Engi­n­eering Service (448), Netsol (443), Syed Maratib Ali Road (442), UMT Lahore (439), CERP Office (440), US Consulate (418) and Zacky Farms (413).

Talking to Dawn, climate expert Dawar Hameed Butt said now the crop burning in the peripheries is over, most of Lahore’s pollution is coming from activities within the city.

He said the AQI level of greener areas was high due to emissions from massive traffic movement during rush hours.

He clarified that having a better tree cover doesn’t curb smog, and in this case, trees might be exacerbating the air quality.

“Trees can stop the dispersal of pollutants and keep particulates in these areas longer. They act like walls, so if pollution is inside, they can keep them inside for longer.”

Another expert, Dr Amir Ikhlaq, said plantations might reduce particulate matter but can’t eliminate them.

Trees could absorb CO2 from the environment and help to maintain the climate, but they can’t absorb particulates 2.5 and 10, which cause smog, said Dr Ikhlaq, who heads the environment department at UET Lahore’.

Experts and activists have also urged the authorities to take more effective and long-term actions to reduce the sources of air pollution and improve the smog situation.

The calls came at a time when the Lahore Waste Management Company started a citywide cleanup initiative. The teams was­hed over 200km of roads alongside mechanical sweeping of over 900 km.

The cleanliness drive was announced by caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday. In a post on X, the CM had said four teams with 100 members would clean dust from roads.

However, the measure was heavily criticised as ineffective.

Experts have called for improvement in fuel quality; emission standards for vehicles, industries, pow­er plants and brick kilns; and increased use of renewable energy sources.

The provincial government is also working on a proposal to provide electric motorcycles to students. A meeting held by Planning and Devel­opment Minister Bilal Afzal and Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Monday reviewed the proposal.

