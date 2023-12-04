PPP advises MQM-P to ‘abstain’ over issues with delimitation

KARACHI: Reacting to the objections of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) over the latest delimitation, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Sunday suggested that its erstwhile ally should “abstain” from the upcoming elections, instead of making the exercise controversial.

Speaking at a press conference at Bilawal House here on Sunday, PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon termed the MQM-P criticism over the results of digital census and then the fresh delimitations just a “blame game for political point scoring” after sending defeat in the upcoming elections.

“They [MQM-P] only want delimitations in line with their desires, which isn’t possible,” the PPP leader said, when asked to comment on the MQM-P objections over the fresh delimitations.

“If they don’t agree with the delimitations, they should abstain from elections and directly approach the government. It’s not fair to go into the polls with all such complaints and then make hue and cry after the poll results. The MQM and PML-N alliance is as ineffective as the PML-N in Sindh so I predict the defeat of all PPP opponents in the upcoming election.”

He said the PPP has no dispute with the PML-N but it mainly focusses only on Lahore for their political gains.

