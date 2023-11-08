DAWN.COM Logo

2 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Chitral: ISPR

November 8, 2023

Two terrorists were killed while four others were injured during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Ursoon, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces had conducted an IBO last night during which an “intense exchange of fire” took place with militants.

“Resultantly, two terrorists were sent to hell while four terrorists got seriously injured. Sanitisation of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralise any other terrorist found in the area,” the ISPR said.

It added that the locals “appreciated the operation by security forces of Pakistan, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country”.

Earlier this week, a Pakistan Army officer and three soldiers were martyred in an IBO in Tirah area of KP’s Khyber district while terrorists had attac­ked the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) heavily-guarded M.M. Alam Base over the weekend.

Last week, 17 security personnel were martyred in an ambush, bomb blasts and security operation in Gwadar, Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

In September, data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said the number of militant attacks in August was the highest tally for monthly strikes in almost nine years.

