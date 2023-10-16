DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 16, 2023

Travis Head resumes batting, eyes return

Reuters Published October 16, 2023 Updated October 16, 2023 11:41am

ADELAIDE: Austra­lian opening batsman Travis Head has returned to batting for the first time since he fractured his left hand and could join the World Cup squad on Friday, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Sunday.

Head broke his finger during a One-day International match against Temba Bavuma-captained South Africa last month but was included in the 15-man World Cup squad as selectors hoped he would be fit in time for the latter stages of the tournament.

If his recovery is on schedule, the left-handed batter is set to fly out of Adelaide on Thursday and land in India a day later, with an eye on a return for Australia’s group fixture against the Netherlands in New Delhi on Oct 25.

“It’s coming along well, and probably better than we hoped,” Head told cricket.com.au website.

“When we decided not to go with surgery, which would have meant a 10-week recovery, we were told it would be minimum six weeks time with the splint before we could look at playing again.

“Going by that plan, the Netherlands game will be just under six weeks from impact which is a pretty aggressive date so everything would have to go perfectly from here to make that deadline,” the batter expressed.

Head says there was stiffness having had a splint for four weeks but was able to bat and play some shots.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rogue nation
Updated 16 Oct, 2023

Rogue nation

India cannot go around murdering people in other countries with impunity. There must be severe consequences imposed on it.
Delay in projects
16 Oct, 2023

Delay in projects

AS the old adage ‘there’s many a slip twixt cup and lip’ goes, the much-delayed rail track project — Main...
Brutal people
16 Oct, 2023

Brutal people

OUR inner demons are at their loudest as bodies of women, the poor and minorities become battlefields of choice. The...
Dirty energy
15 Oct, 2023

Dirty energy

SINDH Industry Minister Younus Dagha’s recent call for the ‘aggressive’ use of coal in the country’s energy...
Disappointing match
Updated 15 Oct, 2023

Disappointing match

IT was the inexplicable batting collapse that undid Pakistan’s bid for a first World Cup victory against India;...
Repugnant racism
Updated 15 Oct, 2023

Repugnant racism

Ongoing conflict in Palestine has brought out the worst amongst many self-professed democrats in the West.