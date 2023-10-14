DAWN.COM Logo

ECP delists Musharraf’s APML

Iftikhar A. Khan Published October 14, 2023 Updated October 14, 2023 10:30am

ISLAMABAD: Months after the death of former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf, the All-Pakistan Muslim League (APML), once founded by him, has also ceased to exist following ‘internal disputes’.

There were three claimants for the symbol of “eagle”, but none of them could prove they ever held any position in the party before a three-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, leading to removal of the APML from the ECP’s record of enlisted political parties.

According to a detailed order issued by the ECP on Friday, three different applications were received by the commission on behalf of APML from Saif-ur-Rehman, Jahan Zareen and Abdul Samee for allocation of symbol of “Eagle” for the forthcoming general election.

Due to non-existence of elected office-bearers in accordance with the party constitution and provisions of the Act of 2017, the party has been unable to provide valid consolidated statements of accounts for the last four years which is the requirement of the Article 17(3) of the Constitution read with Section 210 of the Act of 2017, the ECP said.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2023

