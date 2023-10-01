DAWN.COM Logo

PTI long march attack: Prime suspect presented in court in weapon recovery case

Our Correspondent Published October 1, 2023 Updated October 1, 2023 06:52am

GUJRAT: The prime suspect in the Wazirabad gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan during the party’s long march, was produced in a local court on Saturday in connection with the illegal weapon case lodged against him.

The suspect, Naveed, of Sohdara, was brought to the Wazirabad Judicial Complex under tight security arrangement by the local police.

He was produced in the court of area Magistrate Hammad Raza as the case of illicit weapon has been proceeding in the court.

However, the judge fixed October 14 as the next date of hearing in the case, whereas the case of attacking the PTI chairman has been under process with an anti terrorism court (ATC).

The PTI long march had come under an attack in November 2022, resulting in death of a PTI activist and injuries to several others, including the party chairman.

The suspect has been in jail after he was arrested from a compound near Allahwala Chowk on the GT Road by the police soon after the incident.

Two brothers, said to be PML-N workers from Sohdara had also been arrested by the law enforcement agencies on the charges of abatement in the crime, but were later set free after their bails were accepted by the court.

Wazirabad Sadar police had registered two separate cases against the main suspect, including that of the gun attack on the PTI chairman and recovery of an illegal pistol, used in the attack, from him a few days after the incident.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2023

