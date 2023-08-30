DAWN.COM Logo

Injury-hit SL name squad

AFP Published August 30, 2023 Updated August 30, 2023 07:20am

COLOMBO: Injuries forced Sri Lanka on Tuesday to drop two key players — Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera — from their 15-member squad for the 50-over Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka’s cricket board said Hasaranga, a spin bowling all-rounder, and pace bowler Chameera were in the original squad, but had to be dropped due to their injuries.

Two other lesser known players — Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara — were also left out because of injuries, the board said.

The Asia Cup, which starts Wednesday, is a final chance for teams from the region to size each other up before the World Cup in India starting in October.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan.

