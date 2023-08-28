5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday morning, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

The centre said that tremors were felt at 9:35am while the epicentre was Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region. The centre also said that the earthquake had a depth of 184 kilometres.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey (USGS), which reports magnitude using the Moment Magnitude scale, said the quake’s magnitude was 4.8 while its epicentre was 47km east of the Afghan city of Farkhar.

DawnNewsTV reported that tremors were felt in Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, Lower Dir, Kohat, Mardan, Mohmand, Shabqadar, Abbottabad and Bajaur.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

Earlier this month, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake had struck parts of Punjab and KP. Tremors were also felt in the Indian capital and its surrounding areas, northern parts of the country and occupied Kashmir.