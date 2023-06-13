5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan, India

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck parts of India and Pakistan on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

It said the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres with its epicentre in Eastern Kashmir.

Separately, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) put the magnitude of the quake at 5.7, adding that its epicentre was at a distance of 99km north of Pathankot in northern India.

DawnNewsTV reported tremors were felt in Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and adjoining cities. Footage run on television showed people evacuating buildings.

No loss of life or damages have been reported so far.

Tremors were also felt in the Indian capital of New Delhi as well as parts of North India, the ANI said.

Last month, three children were injured when two consecutive earthquakes jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Mild earthquake tremors” were also felt in New Delhi and its adjoining areas.

Earlier in March, at least two people were killed while six were wounded as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake had jolted parts of the country.