Security tightened at Babusar Top after lecturer’s killing

Jamil Nagri Published August 22, 2023 Updated August 22, 2023 07:51am

GILGIT: A day after an armed robbery claimed the life of a university lecturer, the Gilgit-Baltistan administration sprang into action to ensure the safety of travellers, particularly from Chilas zero point to Babusar Top, with directives for regular pat­r­olling by police and scouts.

Amid other security measures, it was decided that the road would remain closed for traffic from 12am to 6am on a daily basis, while a convoy system for vehicles travelling between GB and other areas would be in plact from 7pm till midnight.

On Sunday evening, Bal­tistan University lecturer Haji Mohammad Ra­­shid was travelling with five other passengers to Islam­abad via Babusar Pass when he was shot dead during a robbery attempt.

GB Home Secretary Rana Mohammad Saleem Afzal, accompanied by DIG Police Tufail Ahmed, Diamer Deputy Commis­sioner Arif Ahmed, and other stakeholders, later visited the area to assess security arrangements.

Convoy system for evening travel, closure of road at night among measures being introduced

Besides other security measures, the home secretary mentioned enlisting the help of local community representatives to ide­ntify the true culprits behind the robbery incidents at Babusar Top. Two suspects linked to the shooting were been apprehended, whereas Diamer police also claimed to have found a firearm in their possession of the suspects.

While acknowledging the challenge of constant surveillance, Mr Afzal noted that the area would be supervised using thermal drone cameras. Inte­n­sive efforts are underway to apprehend the actual wrongdoers.

GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan took notice of the tragic demise due to gunfire at Babusar Top.

In a statement issued by the CM House, the police, administration, and law enforcement agencies were directed to apprehend the culprits within 48 hours.

The chief minister also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and prayed for the departed’s forgiveness.

Protest against shooting

In Skardu, a protest rally against the Babusar Top shooting was organised at Yadgar Chowk, where the participants con­­demned the incident and demanded severe punishment for the culprits.

They also expressed concern over what they called “attempts to create divisions between Diamer and Baltistan”, citing past robberies in the specific Babusar Top area. Situated at an elevation of 13,691 feet above sea level, this area is located within two kilometres of the intersection of AJK, KP, and GB.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2023

