DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 12, 2023

KP Governor accepts resignations of 14 ministers, 11 CM aides

Umer Farooq Published August 12, 2023 Updated August 12, 2023 10:28am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Friday accepted the resignations of 14 provincial caretaker ministers and 11 aides to the chief ministers, including six special assistants and five advisers.

The administration department de-notified them all shortly thereafter.

The governor accepted the resignations of the caretaker cabinet’s members, according to two notifications issued by the administration department.

The resignations were accepted after the caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan sent two summaries to the governor with one carrying the names of ministers and other those of the advisers and special assistants.

CM had asked cabinet members to resign over their ‘political affiliations’

The administration department sent the first summary to the chief minister on Thursday (August 10) requesting him to advise the governor to accept the resignations of 14 ministers under the Constitution’s Article 132(3) read with Article 105 (1).

The chief minister later advised the governor to accept the resignations. The governor acted accordingly.

Another summary was moved the same day by the administration department requesting the chief minister to advise the governor to accept the resignations of his six special assistants and five advisers. The summary was sent to the governor on August 10 and was approved by him on Friday.

The resignations were tendered by the caretaker minister, advisers and special assistants on Thursday over a cup of tea after Chief Minister Azam Khan asked them to do so “voluntarily”. The chief minister warned them that if they didn’t resign, they would be de-notified.

Sources claimed that Mr Khan sought the resignations of the cabinet members over the “involvement in politics” as the Election Commission of Pakistan had already asked him to remove all his ministers and aides, who were involved in politics.

They insisted that the decision to introduce a new caretaker setup in the province was taken in view of the political affiliations of most ministers and CM aides.

Sources claimed that a few cabinet members told the CM that they were not involved in politics and that time should be given to them for submitting resignations, but 19 ministers and aides handed over their resignations to him without more ado.

A letter written by the ECP to the CM on July 31 reads, “The ECP has desired to request you while keeping the interim cabinet members at minimum to review the appointments [in light of the criteria as laid down in the election laws] and to de-notify such ministers, advisers and special assistants involved in politics immediately so that free, fair and transparent elections are ensured for future.”

In a statement issued here, Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan welcomed the resignations of the cabinet members.

He said KP was handed over to the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl through the caretaker government.

Mr Khan called for the exit of the chief minister and the governor from their respective offices.

“We hope that the governor and chief minister, too, will be asked to resign as both are the nominees of the JUI-F,” he said.

The ANP leader said it was the job of the ECP to provide a level-playing field to all political parties for elections.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cipher saga
Updated 12 Aug, 2023

Cipher saga

Perhaps one of the biggest lessons to be drawn from the cipher drama is that to command respect globally, we must put our own affairs in order.
Struck down
Updated 12 Aug, 2023

Struck down

The ECP may face new difficulties as it defends its decision to disregard constitutional timelines for elections that have become due.
Subdued hockey hopes
12 Aug, 2023

Subdued hockey hopes

With so much on the line, at least for the coming months, the govt and Pakistan Hockey Federation should work together.
A fresh start
Updated 11 Aug, 2023

A fresh start

It not only failed in its fiduciary duty under two separate governments, but it also actively undermined Parliament.
Pipeline confusion
11 Aug, 2023

Pipeline confusion

THE lack of a coherent official narrative on the status of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline has caused some...
Transplant tourism
11 Aug, 2023

Transplant tourism

AFTER a period of relative quiet, ‘transplant tourism’ is again making a comeback. The term refers to the...