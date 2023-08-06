4 CTD men held for kidnap, murder of doctor over ‘honour’ in Jhang

TOBA TEK SINGH: Police have arrested four officials of the Faisalabad Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), allegedly for kidnap and murder of a doctor, the owner of a private hospital at Waryamwala, Shorkot tehsil of Jhang district, over an “honour” issue, recovering the victim’s body from Trimmu-Sidhnai Link Canal.

In the kidnapping FIR earlier registered by Waryamwala police under section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code, complainant Rafiq said his son Dr Muhammad Umar was present at his Amna Medicare Hospital located in Oadh Plaza at Waryamwala when four men in a car arrived there and told the security guard on duty that one of them was sick and needs treatment.

However, after entering the hospital’s building, they overpowered the security guard and forced him to knock at the door of Dr Umar’s office. As soon as Dr Umar opened the door, the intruders overpowered him and bundled him into their car and sped away. Before leaving the hospital, they tied up the guard with ropes and locked him in a room.

The police started investigations into the matter.

Jhang district police spokesperson told reporters on Saturday that Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar, taking notice of the incident, had directed DPO Malik Tariq Mahboob to immediately trace and arrest the kidnappers and recover the victim at the earliest.

He said a team headed by the DPO traced and arrested the main suspect, Shurjeelur Rehman, a Faisalabad Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) official, through geofencing and using modern technology.

The spokesperson said during interrogation, the suspect told police that Dr Umar had allegedly developed relations with his wife.

He said that on knowing about the affair, the suspect, along with his three colleagues from Faisalabad CTD — Dawood Shafiq, Umar Farooq and Adil Iqbal — kidnapped the doctor, strangled him with a rope and threw his body into the canal after packing it in a sack.

In the light of the suspect’s confession, the police also arrested his three accomplices.

Later, Rescue 1122 divers retrieved the body from the canal after hectic efforts.

The police have added section 302 of the PPC to the kidnapping FIR.

ACCIDENT: A man died and four members of his family were seriously wounded when their car overturned on M-III motorway between Samundri and Rajana interchanges on Saturday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, Abubakar (18), who was driving the car, was going to Lahore from Multan, along with his parents and siblings, an elder sister and younger brother. They said the accident occurred when the driver dosed off and the car plunged into fields along the motorway.

As a result, Abubakar died on the spot, while his father, Muhammad Azeem, his mother Nadia Bibi (45), sister Ayesha Bibi (25) and brother Yousaf (15) were seriously injured. The injurd were first shifted to Rajana Rural Health Centre (RHC) from where they were referred to the DHQ Hospital.

Meanwhile, in another accident on M-IV motorway late on Friday night, a child died when a van hit a truck near Abdul Hakim interchange.

According to Khanewal Rescue 1122, seven others of the family were injured critically.

They were shifted to Abdul Hakim THQ and Khanewal DHQ hospitals.

Published in Dawn, Aug 6th, 2023