August 05, 2023

End-of-season sale turns ugly

Our Correspondent Published August 5, 2023 Updated August 5, 2023 07:14am

TOBA TEK SINGH: An end-of-season fabrics sale at an outlet of a known brand took an ugly turn when women clashed in a bid to get hands on sought-after designs in Faisalabad on Friday.

Madina Town police booked 16 persons and arrested four of them at Kohi-i-Noor shopping Mall on Jarranwala Road.

Videos viral on social media showed a large number of women present outside the outlet after Friday prayers. As the main door opened, a routine sale turned into a mayhem. The situation worsened when some women called males accompanying them.

A police team reached the site, registered a case against 16 people and arrested four of them.

Published in Dawn, Aug 5th, 2023

