Guddu, Sukkur barrages in medium flood as peak arrives

HYDERABAD: Guddu Barrage on Sunday started receiving peak of the current floods which would reach Sukkur Barrage by Monday evening. Both the barrages have now attained a state of ‘medium floods’.

A flow of 467,457 cusecs was recorded at Guddu Barrage upstream at 6am on Sunday (July 30) and by 6pm the flows increased to 482,913 cusecs.

The downstream flow was recorded at 461,353 cusecs at 6pm on Sunday.

Sukkur Barrage had upstream discharge of 392,055 cusecs and downstream 360,055 cusecs.

The Kotri Barrage upstream flow was recorded at 159,101 cusecs upstream and 123,126 cusecs downstream at 6pm. On July 29, Guddu Barrage had started receiving above 400,000 cusecs till 6pm which will subsequently pass through Sukkur Barrage.

Sukkur barrage control room in charge Aziz Soomro told Dawn that so far, Kotri Barrage remained normal as it would take some days to receive the peak flood.

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Bachao Band on River Indus in Ghotki district on Sunday and inspected the police pickets set up and named after the personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The CM watched the increasing water level in the Indus in the wake of the recent heavy rainfall in the province and floodwaters coming from Punjab.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and the irrigation secretary briefed the CM about the peak flood passing through the two barrages in Sindh

Later, CM Shah proceeded to Guddu Barrage to assess the situation. He was briefed about the fortification of river banks and dykes.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2023