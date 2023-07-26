Bill to regulate Toshakhana lands in Senate

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday introduced a bill in the Senate proposing a fine of five times the value of a gift, if not deposited to Toshakhana within the stipulated time period.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani referred the bill, titled Toshakhana (Management and Regulation) Bill 2023, to the relevant house committee with the directive to come up with its report within two days after it was tabled by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

“Whoever contravenes or attempts to contravene or abets in contravention of Section 3 or any rules made thereunder shall be punishable with fine equal to five times the assessed market value of the gift,” reads Section 5 of the proposed law under the heading “offence”.

Section 3 titled “Acceptance of gift and its deposit in Toshakhana” states, “Gift received by public office holder or private person as part of official delegation shall be deposited in the Toshakhana of the government of Pakistan within such time limit and manner as may be prescribed.”

The proposed law has empowered the federal government to make rules for carrying out the purpose of the bill.

Toshakhana is a department, established by the government of prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1974, under the administrative control of the cabinet division where precious gifts given to the rulers and members of the official delegations during their foreign visits are kept.

According to the bill, “gift includes non-perishable items received by any public office holder or private member of an official delegation from a local or foreign dignitary or company other than the gift of cash given to officers of the rank of BPS-1 to BPS-14 as tips”.

The bill is applicable on the president, the prime minister, governors, Senate chairman and deputy chairman, National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker, federal and provincial ministers, ministers of state, chief ministers, political secretaries, advisers and special assistants to the PM, attorney general, parliamentary secretaries, auditor general, attorney general, advocate general and any person holding the post of office of with the rank of federal minister or minister of state.

The law will also be applicable on the members of the armed forces and judiciary and will also apply to the spouses and children of the public office holders.

Assets of FBR officials

Earlier, the Senate chairman gave a ruling that the details of the assets declared by the officers of grade 19 to 22 presently working in the FBR be presented before the house and referred the matter to the relevant committee after the senators protested over the written reply given by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar that the details could not be provided to a “third party”.

Senators Mushtaq Ahmed and Saifullah Abro had strongly protested over the reply and objected to the use of term “third party” for the lawmakers.

State Minister for Law Shahadat Awan stood up to respond to the protest, but he was not allowed by the Senate chairman to provide any justification.

Mr Sanjrani said that the FBR used to seek details of the assets every citizen and the assets of the parliamentarians were discussed in media and everywhere and it was surprising that the parliament could not seek the details of the assets of the FBR officials.

The Senate chairman admonished the law minister when he said that every detail could be sought through Right to Information Act (RTI) 2017. Mr Sanjrani said the RTI had nothing to do with it.

The Senate was supposed to meet again today (Wednesday), however, it was later resheduled to meet on Thursday at 10.30am.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2023