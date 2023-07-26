DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 26, 2023

India to host Australia ahead of World Cup

Reuters Published July 26, 2023 Updated July 26, 2023 10:51am
India’s Shardul Thakur celebrates with Rohit Sharma after taking a catch to dismiss Australia’s Steven Smith off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja during ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia v India at The Oval, London, Britain on June 9. — Reuters
India’s Shardul Thakur celebrates with Rohit Sharma after taking a catch to dismiss Australia’s Steven Smith off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja during ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia v India at The Oval, London, Britain on June 9. — Reuters

NEW DELHI: India will host world Test champions Australia in an ODI series ahead of the World Cup before taking on England in Test matches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

The Indian team is set to play 16 international matches, including five Tests, three ODIs and eight Twenty20s, during the home season.

Australia will visit India for a three-match ODI series starting on Sept 22, which will be held in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot.

After the World Cup, they will play five T20 Internationals against Australia, starting on Nov 23 in Vizag.

India will host England for a five-match Test series from Jan 25, which will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

Afghanistan will also visit India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour, playing three T20 Internationals from Jan 11.

Twice champions India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on Oct 8 in Chennai.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wrong move
Updated 26 Jul, 2023

Wrong move

Parliament and public representatives cannot be handed quasi-judicial powers to enforce their writ.
Bahawalpur scandal
26 Jul, 2023

Bahawalpur scandal

SHOCKING allegations have emerged after a number of administrative staffers working for Bahawalpur’s Islamia...
Vulnerable child workers
26 Jul, 2023

Vulnerable child workers

THE brutal torture of a teenaged girl allegedly by her employers in Islamabad serves to once again remind us of the...
Interim set-up
Updated 25 Jul, 2023

Interim set-up

For the government to now take a U-turn on the need for a neutral set-up overseeing the poll process is rank hypocrisy.
Regaining glory
25 Jul, 2023

Regaining glory

AFTER many years, Pakistan has once again triumphed in world squash — at least at the junior level — thanks to...
Hateful campaign
25 Jul, 2023

Hateful campaign

PAKISTAN’S ruling elite often highlight the need to eliminate extremism and radicalism from society. However, the...