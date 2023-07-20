DAWN.COM Logo

Rohit rules out major changes as India eye series sweep against WI

Reuters Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 20, 2023 07:00am

PORT-OF-SPAIN: Indian captain Rohit Sha­r­ma is not sure what to expect from the pitch and conditions at the Queen’s Park Oval this week but ruled out any major chan­ges to his side for the second Test against West Indies beginning on Thursday.

A day before the first Test in Roseau, which India won inside three days, Rohit announced Yashasvi Jaiswal as his new opening partner replacing Shubman Gill, who moved down to number three.

With the prospect of rain looming over the match, India are yet to settle on their playing XI as they chase a 2-0 series sweep.

“In Dominica, we had a clear idea when we saw the pitch and knew the conditions,” Rohit told reporters on Tuesday.

“Here we don’t have clarity as there is talk of rain, but I don’t think there will be drastic changes.

“Whatever the conditions are, based on that, we will ma­­ke that decision,” Rohit said.

The two-Test series is seen as the starting point of a transition for India, with Gill replacing veteran Cheteshwar Pujara at number three and Jaiswal and wicket-keeper/batsman Ishan Kishan making their Test debut in Roseau.

Kishan, an attacking left-handed batter, was picked ahead of KS Bharat, who kept wicket in the World Test Championship final against Australia last month.

Rohit was impressed with Kishan’s glovework in Roseau where India’s spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed 17 of the 20 West Indian wickets to set up their victory.

“He kept really well considering he was playing his first test and was keeping to Jadeja and Ashwin on a pitch which had turn and bounce and the odd ball kept low,” Rohit said.

“Ishan is a very talented guy. He scored a double hundred in a one-day internationals recently.

“He has the game and the talent. We just need to give him the freedom to express himself. I have had a clear chat with him about how we want him to play.”

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2023

