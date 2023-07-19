DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 19, 2023

2 more rape cases surface in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 19, 2023 Updated July 19, 2023 10:13am

ISLAMABAD: A woman and a girl were allegedly raped in separate incidents in the capital, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, an eight-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Hamdani Town following which a case was registered with Shahzad Town police.

According to the FIR, the girl and her 10-year-old brother had gone out to play with other children. After some time they returned but the girl went out again and went missing.

The girl’s mother along with other children from the neighbourhood looked for her but could not find her, the FIR said, adding that later they found her frightened on a street of the neighbourhood and brought her home.

When asked, she told her mother that she was raped by some persons. The police were informed about the incident and the girl was taken to the hospital where she is under treatment.

The girl’s mother further said some neighbours had spotted two persons running away when she was being brought home.

In another incident, a woman who was looking for job was allegedly raped in Ghauri Town, police said.

They said the suspect called the victim to his property office on the pretext of offering her a job. The woman reached the office with her friend. However, the suspect made her friend leave the office and allegedly raped the woman.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Census & polls
Updated 19 Jul, 2023

Census & polls

The only way out of the current quagmire is for free and fair polls to be held on time.
New political party
19 Jul, 2023

New political party

IT is a sorry farce. With the powers that be bent on making the situation difficult for Imran Khan and his PTI, new...
Trilateral rail link
19 Jul, 2023

Trilateral rail link

PAKISTAN has long been striving for greater surface connectivity via rail and road routes to boost trade, tourism ...
Rains again
Updated 18 Jul, 2023

Rains again

The rains are aggravating the already tough conditions faced by communities affected by the 2022 floods.
Pakistan-Iran security
Updated 18 Jul, 2023

Pakistan-Iran security

Through increased trade and people-to-people contacts, Pakistan-Iran relations can be deepened.
Shrinking spaces
18 Jul, 2023

Shrinking spaces

OF late, an uptick in incidents tied to religious intolerance has reignited concerns regarding the state of...