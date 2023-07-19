2 more rape cases surface in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A woman and a girl were allegedly raped in separate incidents in the capital, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, an eight-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Hamdani Town following which a case was registered with Shahzad Town police.

According to the FIR, the girl and her 10-year-old brother had gone out to play with other children. After some time they returned but the girl went out again and went missing.

The girl’s mother along with other children from the neighbourhood looked for her but could not find her, the FIR said, adding that later they found her frightened on a street of the neighbourhood and brought her home.

When asked, she told her mother that she was raped by some persons. The police were informed about the incident and the girl was taken to the hospital where she is under treatment.

The girl’s mother further said some neighbours had spotted two persons running away when she was being brought home.

In another incident, a woman who was looking for job was allegedly raped in Ghauri Town, police said.

They said the suspect called the victim to his property office on the pretext of offering her a job. The woman reached the office with her friend. However, the suspect made her friend leave the office and allegedly raped the woman.

