DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 14, 2023

Shaheen Afridi seeks landmark of 100th Test wicket against Sri Lanka

AFP Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 06:23pm
Shaheen Afridi (R) arrives for a practice session at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 14, 2023, ahead of their first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka. — AFP
Shaheen Afridi (R) arrives for a practice session at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 14, 2023, ahead of their first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka. — AFP
Shaheen Afridi (2R) arrives for a practice session at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 14, 2023, ahead of their first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka. — AFP
Shaheen Afridi (2R) arrives for a practice session at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 14, 2023, ahead of their first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka. — AFP

Strike bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will seek to take his 100th Test wicket in the first Test against Sri Lanka starting in Galle on Sunday, a year after he was injured at the same ground.

Shaheen was on 99 Test wickets when he was injured landing awkwardly at the boundary line trying to stop the ball, and it will be his first outing in the long form of the game since then.

“Injuries are part of an athlete’s life, but it is good to be back,” he told AFP at the end of Pakistan’s two-day warm-up fixture against a Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI, which ended in a draw at Hambantota.

The century of Test wickets “would be a big achievement for me” and he has had an extended wait to reach the milestone, he added.

“It’s tough to be away from cricket, but time has helped me learn a lot.”

The two sides are both shadows of the Test powers they once were and are beginning the long quest to try to qualify for the next International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship final, to be held in 2025.

The hosts are in seventh place and the visitors are sixth in the current ICC Test rankings.

In last year’s series, Pakistan won the first Test by four wickets while Sri Lanka won the second by 246 to square the series, with Shaheen out of the attack. Both matches were played in Galle.

In the recent warm-up match, Shaheen bowled at a searing pace with lethal seam, taking three wickets for 36 in 12 overs as Pakistan dismissed the opposition for 196.

“I am very excited to be making my Test comeback in the country where I was injured,” he said.

Sri Lanka will be looking to replace Asitha Fernando, who has gone down with dengue fever, with uncapped left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka.

After an impressive start to his white-ball career, 22-year-old Madushanka has played six ODIs and 11 T20Is and is eyeing a Test debut after being named in Sri Lanka’s squad of 16 for the first Test.

He was recently Player of the Match in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier final against the Netherlands, taking three for 18 in a fine new-ball spell.

Off-spinner Lakshitha Manasinghe is the other new face in the hosts’ squad. But he will have to contend with several other spinners for a place in the team, among them Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis, the recalled Praveen Jayawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, and middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva.

De Silva is the heir apparent to the Test captaincy and has been named as deputy to Dimuth Karunaratne, who is recovering from a hamstring injury and had said he wants to step down ahead of the new WTC cycle, but was asked by the selectors to continue.

As cover for Karunaratne, the selectors recalled Pathum Nissanka, who has figured mostly in white-ball cricket since playing his last Test against Australia at Galle in July 2022.

Squads: Pakistan for both Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain/wk), Sarfraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Ali, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Sri Lanka for first Test: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-captain), Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshitha Manasinghe.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Menaced by terrorism
14 Jul, 2023

Menaced by terrorism

THERE is no mistaking the hydra-headed monster of militancy that Pakistan is facing. The last few days have been...
Only a ‘breather’
Updated 14 Jul, 2023

Only a ‘breather’

Our leadership's capability to achieve the 'finish line' in the new IMF deal inspires little confidence.
Unliveable city
14 Jul, 2023

Unliveable city

KARACHI makes it to the news for all the wrong reasons, with high crime, crumbling infrastructure and pollution...
Election time
Updated 13 Jul, 2023

Election time

Has the PDM government formally decided to quit office in the first half of August?
Countering hate
13 Jul, 2023

Countering hate

THE adoption of a resolution on Wednesday at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva condemning religious hatred is a...
Historical failings
13 Jul, 2023

Historical failings

AWAY from the media’s obsessive limelight on domestic politics, a three-day international symposium, organised to...