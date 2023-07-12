Shaheen makes flying return to red-ball cricket

HAMBANTOTA: Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets on his return to red-ball cricket as Pakistan dismissed SLC Board XI for 196 in 46.3 overs on the opening day of the only two-day practice match on Tuesday.

Shaheen dismissed Kamindu Mendis, Ahan Wickramasinghe and Kavishka Anjula as he recorded figures of 3-37 in 12 overs.

This was Shaheen’s first competitive red-ball match in nearly 12 months after he had missed Pakistan’s home Test series against England and New Zealand due to knee injury.

Hasan Ali also had a good outing when he registered figures of 3-22 in seven overs, while all-rounder Aamir Jamal (2-33) and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed (2-52) shared the remaining four wickets.

For the home side, 31-year-old Oshada Fernando, who has played 21 Tests, scored 113 runs off 127 balls. His innings included 18 fours. He was the seventh batter out at the score of 168, falling to Aamir.

When the stumps were drawn for the day, Pakistan had reached 160-3 in 37 overs with Babar Azam (14) and Saud Shakeel (0) at the crease.

First-drop Shan Masood was the top-scorer with 83 off 66 (nine fours and three sixes), while openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique scored 36 and 25 runs, respectively.

The first Test begins in Galle from Sunday, July 16.

Scores in brief:

SLC BOARD XI 196 in 46.3 overs (Oshada Fernando 113; Hasan Ali 3-22, Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-37, Aamir Jamal 2-33, Abrar Ahmed 2-52); PAKISTAN 160-3 in 37 overs (Shan Masood 83, Imam-ul-Haq 36, Abdullah Shafique 25; Lakshitha Manasinghe 2-39).

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2023