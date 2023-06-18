Peshawar FIA summons MNA Ali Wazir, Pashteen

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime circle has summoned MNA Ali Wazir and head of Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement Manzoor Pashteen over mutiny charges.

The FIA has also issued notices to three others – Hazrat Naeem from North Waziristan, Abdul Samad from Bannu and Alamzeb Mehsood from South Waziristan – to appear before the cybercrime circle for their alleged involvement in inciting people against the armed forces.

The deputy director of the cybercrime circle issued the notices on Friday.

The notices said an inquiry had been initiated against the respondents for intentionally and publicly engaging in rhetoric against the armed forces through social media and the accused persons’ statements were likely to incite an officer or soldier to mutiny.

The notices said the accused persons were directed to appear in person before the officials concerned to record their statements in their defence on June 23 for fair trial.

The notices added in case of non-appearance, it would be assumed that the respondents had nothing to present or state in their defence.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2023