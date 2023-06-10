DAWN.COM Logo

Hindu girl recovered in Sindh, sent to Darul Aman

Dawn Report Published June 10, 2023 Updated June 10, 2023 09:44am

DADU/KARACHI: Shaheed Benazirabad DIG Younis Chandio has said that a Hindu girl allegedly kidnapped and forced to convert and marry a Muslim was recovered in a police raid in the wee hours of Friday.

The raid was conducted in the Bachalpur area by a strong contingent of police led by SSP Ameer Saud Magsi, he said.

“She was produced before a judge, who ordered that the girl be sent to Darul Aman. He directed the police to produce her in court again on June 12,” the DIG said. 

He said that some of the nine suspects nominated by her father in his FIR lodged at the Qazi Ahmed police station had been arrested before her recovery.

In his FIR, the girl’s father alleged that nine armed men kidnapped his 15-year-old daughter, a student of class-VIII, from his home and also took away Rs100,000 cash and gold jewelry. He named three of the suspects in the FIR.

Lawmakers laud govt

During the day’s proceedings of the Sindh Assembly, lawmakers belonging to the Hindu community lauded the provincial government for ensuring the girl’s recovery.

Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza informed the house that she had been recovered at 4am on Friday and taken to the Women Police Station of Nawabshah.

Lal Chand Ukrani, who had raised the issue on the floor of the house a day earlier, thanked the provincial government and police for her recovery.

Other minority members including MQM-P’s Mangla Sharma and Sanjay Perwani; GDA’s Nand Kumar and ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Giyan Chand Essrani also lauded the provincial government’s role in the girl’s recovery.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2023

