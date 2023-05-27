DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 27, 2023

Girl burnt alive by family in Jhang

A Correspondent Published May 27, 2023 Updated May 27, 2023 10:30am

TOBA TEK SINGH: A girl was burnt alive by her family for leaving home with a man at Basti Dubb, Jhang, on Friday.

Before breathing her last at the hospital, Masooma Bibi told the Garh Maharaja police that she wanted to marry a man of her choice and had left home with him. Her parents brought her back.

On her return, her father, Rajab Ali, brothers, Jabbar and Amer, and three relative women, Kausar, Sumera and Ayesha, gave fire to her clothes after sprinkling her body with petrol. She received critical burns and was shifted to hospital.

Jhang District Police Officer Malik Tariq Mahboob reached the spot and shifted the girl to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital where she succumbed to her burns after recording her statement.

An official claimed that the police had arrested all the suspects mentioned above and registered a case against them.

Published in Dawn, May 27TH, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election uncertainty
Updated 27 May, 2023

Election uncertainty

All political actors must call a ceasefire and agree to hold polls on time.
Poorer nation
27 May, 2023

Poorer nation

AWAY from the suffocation building on the political front, figures regarding the state of the economy, approved by...
Subdued Games
27 May, 2023

Subdued Games

THE National Games are supposed to be a quadrennial celebration of Pakistan’s top athletes who showcase their...
Smoke and mirrors
Updated 26 May, 2023

Smoke and mirrors

Why did the PTI government allow the individual from whom the money had been forfeited to benefit from its return?
Spending spree
26 May, 2023

Spending spree

THERE can be little argument with the fact that Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits; as most economists of ...
Killer heat
26 May, 2023

Killer heat

AS temperatures soar faster and furiously, meteorologists conclude that extended hot spells will hit every year....