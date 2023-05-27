Girl burnt alive by family in Jhang

TOBA TEK SINGH: A girl was burnt alive by her family for leaving home with a man at Basti Dubb, Jhang, on Friday.

Before breathing her last at the hospital, Masooma Bibi told the Garh Maharaja police that she wanted to marry a man of her choice and had left home with him. Her parents brought her back.

On her return, her father, Rajab Ali, brothers, Jabbar and Amer, and three relative women, Kausar, Sumera and Ayesha, gave fire to her clothes after sprinkling her body with petrol. She received critical burns and was shifted to hospital.

Jhang District Police Officer Malik Tariq Mahboob reached the spot and shifted the girl to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital where she succumbed to her burns after recording her statement.

An official claimed that the police had arrested all the suspects mentioned above and registered a case against them.

Published in Dawn, May 27TH, 2023