DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 02, 2023

PSX continues upward run buoyed by buybacks, earnings beats

Talqeen Zubairi Published May 2, 2023 Updated May 2, 2023 02:48pm

The benchmark index at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its positive momentum from last week as two index heavyweights — Habib Bank Ltd and Lucky Cement — announced stock buybacks on Tuesday.

The KSE-100 index was up 397 points, or 0.96 per cent, to reach 41,978 points at 2:22pm.

Salman Naqvi, head of research at Aba Ali Habib Securities, noted that the market had been performing well for some days due to the “earnings season” where different sectors, including banking and cement, had reported a rise in earnings and announced dividends, leading to increased buying interest.

“Many companies, including Habib Bank and Lucky Cement, are buying back their shares, generating public interest,” he told Dawn.com.

Naqvi said the market was currently being driven by fundamentals and it appeared that uncertainty on the political front was not dampening investor sentiment “as there is no solution in sight”.

He did, however, warn that the political situation could impact the market in the coming days.

Last week, the coalition government and the opposition initiated talks which gave rise to hopes that political parties were inching closer towards resolving a longstanding impasse over when to hold general elections in the country. Although these talks have so far not borne conclusive results, analysts believe their outcome, whether positive or negative, could sway the market in either direction.

Raza Jafri, head of research at Intermarket Securities, said the momentum from last week, which was driven by strong corporate results, continued today due to corporate actions.

He noted that Lucky Cement had announced a second share buyback of up to 23.8 million shares and Habib Bank’s parent company planned to invest around Rs3.5bn to buy shares of the bank.

“These two index heavyweight stocks have resultantly hit upper circuit today and have driven the overall market up.”

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Decision time
Updated 02 May, 2023

Decision time

Pakistan's foreign policy establishment should have the foresight to see which way the geopolitical winds are blowing.
Bumper crop
02 May, 2023

Bumper crop

THE government is expecting a ‘bumper’ wheat harvest of 27.5 million tonnes this year. Independent reports from...
Difficult conditions
02 May, 2023

Difficult conditions

MORE than 130 years after its designation as International Workers’ Day, May 1 continues to be a bleak reminder of...
IHK Hindu militias
Updated 01 May, 2023

IHK Hindu militias

Instead of using the brute force of its military machine to suppress the Kashmiri struggle, India needs to give diplomacy a chance.
Not returning?
01 May, 2023

Not returning?

IT could well be that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s trip to London for the coronation of King Charles III may...
Coming heatwave
01 May, 2023

Coming heatwave

TEMPERATURES across the country are expected to rise from May 18 — as high as 46°C in some Sindh districts —...