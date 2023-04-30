DAWN.COM Logo

Bar’s support must to dispense justice, says PHC CJ

Bureau Report Published April 30, 2023 Updated April 30, 2023 07:04am

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali on Saturday said both the bench and the bar should play their due role effectively to ensure speedy and affordable justice to the people on their doorstep.

“I firmly believe that the bar is an integral part of the judicial system. Without its support and assistance, the purpose of the administration of justice is impossible,” Justice Hilali said during a visit to the Judicial Complex in Charsadda.

She was accompanied by three high court judges, including Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Syed Mohammad Attique Shah and Justice Shahid Khan.

On arrival at the Judicial Complex, the CJ was welcomed by district and sessions judge Sofia Waqar Khattak and her team, members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and Pakistan Bar Council, and presidents and members of their cabinets of the district and tehsil bar associations.

She inaugurated the new library for lawyers on the premises and administered the oath to the new office-bearers of the district bar association in a special ceremony.

The association president highlighted issues of the lawyers.

The CJ said that the high court would leave no stone unturned for the resolution of those issues.

She went around the judicial complex and inspected the newly-established copying branch, women facilitation desk, virtual court, and institution and confidential branches.

The district judge briefed her about the ongoing projects for furthering the cause of justice.

Justice Hilali appreciated facilities for litigants on the premises.

She also chaired a meeting of judicial officers and appreciated efforts of the district judiciary for the dispensation of speedy and affordable justice to the people.

The CJ said that all judges were part of a large family, so they should play their due roles for the provision of justice to the litigants in the province.

She and other judges planted saplings on the premises of the Judicial Complex.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2023

