Shangla villagers to boycott polls over unmet promises

Our Correspondent Published April 27, 2023

SHANGLA: Residents of Alogay village of Martung tehsil on Wednesday decided not to vote in coming elections over failure of local lawmakers to reconstruct a road, build schools and provide water and electricity to them.

The decision came at a jirga attended by local elders, social activists and youth.

Mohammad Usman, who participated in the jirga, said their village had been ignored by the lawmakers in the past. He said the villagers had requested the lawmakers to reconstruct the dilapidated road, but to no avail. He said the villagers were also deprived of free flour in Ramazan.

Amir Nawab, another jirga participant, said the lawmakers did not build a school in their village.

Local Azizur Rehman claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Haji Abdul Munim had promised to provide Rs3 million for widening and reconstructing the village road, but to no avail.

He said the villagers had decided not to vote for any candidate in the coming elections in protest against lack of basic facilities.

Local Nasib Zada said the jirga passed a resolution, boycotting candidates of all political parties over their failure to launch any development project in Alogay village.

The jirga formed a welfare body on the occasion, which would work under the supervision of local elders.

HAILSTORM: Hailstones coupled with rain and strong winds lashed parts of Shangla district, including Bisham city, Alpuri, Chakesar, Karora, Puran and Shahpur, on Wednesday, turning the weather chilly.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2023

