DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 25, 2023

Sharjah Stadium renames stand after Sachin Tendulkar

Reuters Published April 25, 2023 Updated April 25, 2023 01:39pm

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has honoured India batting great Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday by naming a stand after him.

The venue in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) held a ceremony for the former India captain on Monday, announcing that the ‘West Stand’ had been renamed the ‘Sachin Tendulkar Stand’.

Tendulkar smashed 143 runs against Australia at the stadium in April 1998 in a One-Day International dubbed ‘Desert Storm’ after play was disrupted for 25 minutes due to a sand storm.

His knock guided India to the tri-series final against Australia, which India won by six wickets with Tendulkar striking 134 runs on his 25th birthday.

“I can’t forget his birthday celebrations,” said Khalaf Bukhatir, the chief executive of Sharjah Cricket. “It mesmerised the whole audience and I feel lucky to have been there.”

“That day is not just special to Sachin but special to everyone who witnessed it,” he added.

The Sydney Cricket Ground also paid tribute to Tendulkar on Monday, unveiling a set of gates named after him and West Indies batsman Brian Lara.

Tendulkar retired from the professional game in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a glittering 24-year career.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaks again
25 Apr, 2023

Leaks again

The new instalment of the ongoing ‘audio leaks’ saga shows just how deep the rot is.
Burden of SOEs
25 Apr, 2023

Burden of SOEs

A NEW World Bank report listing Pakistan’s state-owned entities as the worst in South Asia must have come as a...
Sudanese conflict
25 Apr, 2023

Sudanese conflict

SUDAN’S two top generals are locked in a vicious power struggle that threatens to push the African nation into the...
Eid reflections
Updated 22 Apr, 2023

Eid reflections

With perseverance and hard work, the nation can overcome its formidable obstacles — that is, if the rulers choose to mend their ways.
Holiday politics
Updated 23 Apr, 2023

Holiday politics

It will be interesting to see what the resumption of ‘normal business’ brings post-Eid.
Child marriage burden
Updated 24 Apr, 2023

Child marriage burden

It is a tragedy that South Asia carries the highest burden of child marriage in the world.