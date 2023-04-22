Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr as economic woes dampen festive cheer

Pakistan is celebrating Eidul Fitr with religious zeal and fervour today, although the festivities have been lukewarm due to multiple crises facing the nation and a worsening economic turmoil.

According to traders’ bodies, a massive slowdown was witnessed in sales prior to Eid due to skyrocketing inflation. Traders said that genuine buyers were, on average, 50 per cent less than last year due to eroding buying power of consumers caused by unprecedented increases in food, electricity and petroleum prices.

However, retail brands have reported robust demand for their products.

Eid congregations

The first day of Eid began with congregations being held in mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns, Radio Pakistan reported, adding that the main congregation in capital Islamabad was held at Faisal Mosque where top government officials and envoys of Muslim countries offered Eid prayers.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and the welfare of the Muslim ummah, the state broadcaster said.

President Arif Alvi also joined the congregation at Faisal Mosque and prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country, state media reported. He also prayed for the salvation of the people of occupied Kashmir from Indian suppression and atrocities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered Eid prayers in Lahore.

He, too, prayed for the country’s prosperity and peace, as well as the people of occupied Kashmir and Palestine and the victims of a deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in February, the state media said.

PM, president’s message

In their Eid messages, President Alvi and PM Shehbaz urged people not to forget the needy and destitute on the festive occasion.

President Alvi urged the countrymen not to allow their sectarian, religious and political differences become a source of strife and hatred during the Eid holidays.

He said that in order to get out of the current situation facing the country, people needed to inculcate the habit of forgiving and follow the teachings of Allah and the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The president asked the countryfolk to play their role in moving the country towards political and economic stability.

In a separate message, PM Shehbaz expressed the hope that his government would rid the people of prevailing problems, including unprecedented inflation.

“The coalition government is trying its best to pass the minimum burden of prevailing economic meltdown to people. We are striving hard to provide relief to the masses,” he said, adding, “I have a firm belief in Allah Almighty that we will come out of the crisis and good days will return to you.”

The PM extended his greetings to overseas Pakistanis and Muslims all over the world. He urged the people to remember those fellow citizens who had been suffering from teh consequences of last year’s floods.

The premier also paid tribute to those martyred in the war against terrorism and expressed condolence and sympathies with the bereaved families.

More to follow