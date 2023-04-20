DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Saturday

Irfan Sadozai Published April 20, 2023 Updated April 20, 2023 09:09pm
<p>Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

<p>Members of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee try to spot the Shawwal moon in Islamabad. — Photo by author</p>

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Thursday announced that Eidul Fitr would fall on Saturday (April 22) as the Shawwal moon had not been sighted.

The announcement was made by the committee’s chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, at a press conference in Islamabad.

The announcement came after the committee met in the capital. Separate meetings of the zonal and district Ruet-i-Hilal committees were also held at their respective headquarters in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta.

During the press conference, Maulana Azad said that the weather was clear in most areas but was cloudy in some. He went on to say that moon-sighting testimonies were not received from any area, therefore, Eidul Fitr would fall on Saturday.

“It was unanimously decided that the first of Shawwal will be on April 22,” Maulana Azad said.

Shortly after the announcement was made, the Ministry of Religious Affairs issued a notification stating that Shawwal 1, 1444 AH would commence from Saturday.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had released the coordinates and chances for sighting the moon.

“According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1444 AH on the evening of April 20, 2023 i.e on 29th Ramazan, 1444 AH,” the had department said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated tomorrow (Friday).

“Tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eidul Fitr for this year,” with Thursday the last day of Ramazan, the official Saudi Press Agency said on its Twitter account citing a royal court statement.

Eidul Fitr is a significant festival in the Islamic calendar, celebrated at the end of the Holy month of Ramazan.

Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting, and Eid celebrations mark the end of this period of self-restraint.

The government has announced a five-day holiday for Eid from April 21 to April 25.

Additional input from AFP

