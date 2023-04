In pictures: Muslim world celebrates Eidul Fitr with traditional zeal and festive spirit

Pakistan celebrated Eid on Saturday but many countries had already marked Eidul Fitr on Friday.

Pakistan celebrated Eidul Fitr with traditional religious zeal and fervour on Saturday, capping off a month of worship and fasting in Ramazan.

Many countries had already celebrated the festive occasion on Friday.

Dawn.com takes a look at how Muslim communities across the world came together to celebrate and rejoice in Eidul Fitr festivities.

Muslim devotees gather to offer a special morning prayer to start the Eidul Fitr festival, which marks the end of their holy fasting month of Ramazan, at the grand Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on April 22. — AFP

Muslims offer Eidul Fitr prayers at Shahi Eidgah to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramazan, in New Delhi, India, April 22. — Reuters

Muslim devotees offer a special morning prayer to start the Eidul Fitr festival, which marks the end of their holy fasting month of Ramazan, at the Jama Masjid mosque in the old quarters of New Delhi, India, April 22. — AFP

Muslim worshippers gather on the first day of Eidul Fitr outside the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa mosques complex in the Old City of Jerusalem, April 21. — AFP

Muslims worshippers pray on the first day of Eidul Fitr at Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara, Turkiye, April 21. — AFP

Muslim worshippers greet each other after prayers on the first day of Eidul Fitr at al-Hara al-Rabaa Mosque in the Juraif Gharb neighbourhood of Khartoum, Sudan, April 21. — AFP

A boy looks on as Muslim worshippers pray on the first day of Eidul Fitr at the Basra Grand Mosque in Basra, Iraq, April 21. — AFP

Muslims attend the morning prayers to celebrate Eidul Fitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramazan in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, April 21. — Reuters

Kyrgyz Muslims offer Eidul Fitr prayers in central Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, April 21. — AFP

Muslims perform their Eidul Fitr prayers at the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, April 21. — Reuters

Muslims perform their Eidul Fitr prayers at one of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums, “Education City Stadium” at Al Rayyan, Qatar, April 21. — Reuters

Muslims worshippers take part in a morning prayer on the first day of Eidul Fitr in the Mevlana Mosque in Rotterdam, Netherlands, April 21. — AFP

Muslim worshippers pray on the first day of Eidul Fitr at the municipal stadium in the rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib, Syria, April 21. — AFP

Muslims pray during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramazan at the Jama Masjid mosque in the old quarters of New Delhi, India, April 21. — AFP