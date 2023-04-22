Sindh Health dept asks people to wear face masks in crowded areas

KARACHI: The Sindh health department has urged people to follow safety guidelines issued by the WHO keeping in view of the emergence of new Covid variants, asymptomatic transmission of the contagion and increased human interaction expected on Eidul Fitr.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), people should maintain social distance and wear a mask at all public and crowded areas including shopping areas.

“Larger Eid gatherings should ideally be avoided and hands regularly washed with soap. If you feel the onset of any symptoms related to flu, cough or experience difficulty in breathing you are advised to visit the nearest government hospital for due management and free of cost coronavirus testing,” stated the health department.

It also urged people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“People who received their last Covid vaccination dose six to 12 months ago are advised to get their follow-up Covid vaccination dose at any of district headquarters hospital or established vaccination centres. This will enhance the immunity against the deadly disease.

“The elderly and individuals with co-morbidities are especially advised to get inoculated at home by calling immunisation teams,” it added.

