Today's Paper | March 17, 2023

NCOC asks people to ‘mask up’ in crowded spots

APP Published March 17, 2023 Updated March 17, 2023 07:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Nat­ional Command and Ope­ration Centre (NCOC) on Thursday recommended wearing of masks at cro­wded and tightly enclosed places and healthcare facilities.

According to the NCOC, guidelines were issued for a period of up to April 30, keeping in view the current Covid-19 trend in the country.

Meanwhile, health officials said that 129 new coronavirus cases were reported over the last 24 hours across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 2.98 per cent while 14 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from Covid-19 while 4,334 tests were conducted.

As many as 523 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which 43 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 8.22pc, while 225 tests were conducted in Rawalpindi, out of which three cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 1.33pc. Fourteen cases were confirmed from 333 tests in Islamabad with a ratio of 4.20pc.

Minister for National Health Services, Regul­t­ions, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in the country to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country.

There would be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, Mr Patel added.

He said the situation was under control and asked the masses to avoid paying heed to rumours.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2023

