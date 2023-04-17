DAWN.COM Logo

Bizenjo approves Balochistan’s first SME policy

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published April 17, 2023 Updated April 17, 2023 07:04am
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo. — Photo via Facebook/File

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has approved the first SME development policy of the province aimed at promoting small businesses and providing investment opportunities.

The provincial industry and commerce department had prepared the policy to boost investment in small businesses and sent a summary to the chief minister for approval.

After the National SME Policy, 2021, a provincial SME working group, headed by the chief secretary, was formed to facilitate business development and provide a conducive environment for the SMEs to grow.

The working group will also oversee the implementation of the SME policy, divided into short- and medium- and long-term action plans.

In its meeting on Dec 5, 2022, the working group discussed the technical aspects of the strategy and the establishment of an implementation management structure. The strategy will now be presented in the next cabinet meeting for approval.

Separately, the chief minister expressed his grief over Saturday night’s tragic road accident near the Wadh area of Khuzdar district in which six trainee policemen lost their lives. They were going to Hub when their car collided with a truck on the Quetta-Karachi highway.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2023

