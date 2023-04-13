Sindh reports two more deaths from Covid

• Both victims were women, died at hospital

• Nine people have died of the disease this year in province

• Experts say situation is not alarming yet

KARACHI: As the Sindh health department reported two deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday raising this month’s mortalities to three, experts stated that the provincial health department’s data was not reflective of the actual number of infections as a few patients were getting tested.

So far, according to the health department data, at least nine people have died of the disease this year at different health facilities in the province.

Both the recent victims were women, one aged 65 years and the other 73 years.

The victims were under treatment at the Sindh Infectious Disease Hospital and Research Centre (SIDHRC) — a public sector facility offering free treatment to all its patients, including those having coronavirus.

“This month we have three Covid deaths. All patients were women who had other health complications as well, including renal failure, chronic diabetes and high blood pressure. One of them was a heart patient,” Dr Abdul Wahid Rajput, medical superintendent of the SIDHRC, told Dawn. One patient was 78 years old, he added.

Currently, six Covid-19 patients, two men and four women, are under treatment at the hospital. One patient is on the ventilator while the other rests on normal oxygen supplies.

“The Covid situation in the city is neither alarming nor worrisome right now. We get one or two cases in a week and that’s pretty normal given the fact that religious gatherings are being held regularly these days and market places are getting crowded as Eid is approaching,” Dr Rajput explained, adding that the three victims were under treatment at the hospital for eight to 10 days.

According to the provincial official figures, 70 tests were carried out between April 10 and April 11 out of which 17 cases were found positive for Covid-19.

A total of 788 patients, however, are in home isolation while government-designated isolation centres are vacant.

A total of 17 patients are being treated at hospitals where the condition of four patients is said to be critical.

“The official data isn’t reflective of the situation on the ground as few patients are getting themselves tested. This is because people in general no longer fear Covid-19 (and follow symptomatic treatment at home),” said Dr Saeed Khan, professor of molecular pathology heading the Sindh Public Health Lab at the university.

He added that the Omicron sub-variants were responsible for the infections.

The National Institute of Health data shows that a total of 3,881 tests were carried out in the country in the last 24 hours with 40 positive cases. Eighteen patients are in critical care.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in the country to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19, adds APP.

The minister said a surveillance system was in place at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.

He added 90 per cent of the country’s population already got the Covid-19 vaccine. “An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19,” the minister added.

He said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2023