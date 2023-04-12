Lahore-bound train narrowly escapes bomb blast

DERA MURAD JAMALI: A Lahore-bound train on Tuesday narrowly escaped a bomb blast that happened at the main railway track linking Quetta with the other three provinces.

Railway officials said the powerful explosion occurred at the main railway track near Mushkaf railway station in Bolan district when Jaffar Express was on its way to Lahore from the Mach railway station.

The police linked the explosion to an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by unidentified people. However, it failed to detonate when the train was passing over the track.

The device exploded when the train had crossed the portion where it was planted, SSP Kachhi Bolan said, adding that the train and passengers remained unhurt.

However, he said a substantial portion of the track was damaged in the blast. The train left for its destination after security clearance.

Meanwhile, railway officials said engineers and other staff members were dispatched to the blast site to repair the damaged track.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2023