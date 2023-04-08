DAWN.COM Logo

1 dead, 3 unconscious as fire erupts in building near Karachi’s generator market

Imtiaz Ali Published April 8, 2023 Updated April 8, 2023 01:26pm
<p>Plumes of smoke from a building in the New Chali area of Karachi on Saturday. —Twitter/SS</p>

<p>Plumes of smoke from a building in the New Chali area of Karachi on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

One person was killed and three found unconscious after a fire erupted at a building near a generator market in Karachi’s New Chali area on Saturday, rescue and police officials said.

According to a statement issued by Edhi Rescue, one person died and three were found unconscious after a “residential building near Bolton Market caught fire”. They were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) via Edhi ambulances, it added.

The deceased was identified as 46-year-old Ali Asghar while the three unconscious persons were aged 23, 25 and 28, the statement said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed also confirmed one body was brought to CHK, adding it was “almost completely burnt”.

Mithadar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammed Bhatti confirmed the casualties to Dawn.com, adding that the fire had broken out on the 10th (last) floor of the Arkay Square building.

He stated the condition of the injured to be out of danger and said the building was mainly commercial where offices were located.

SHO Bhatti further said the fire has been brought under control and “cooling” was being continued, adding that people currently trapped in the building were being rescued with the help of rescue services.

He hinted it may “take a long time to check and clear the building”, after which the cause of the fire would be ascertained.

A fire brigade official said seven fire tenders, two fire snorkels and two bowser tankers were busy extinguishing the fire and cooling the building.

