Today's Paper | March 13, 2023

Sharea Faisal high-rise fire put out after several hours

Imtiaz Ali Published March 13, 2023 Updated March 13, 2023 10:46am

KARACHI: A huge fire that erupted in a commercial high-rise on Sharea Faisal near Nursery late on Sunday night was put out after several hours of efforts on Sunday morning, police and fire department said.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Ferozabad SHO Inam Hasan Junejo said that the fire broke out in the 12-storey Port Way Trade Centre at around 1am and quickly engulfed the entire building.

He said that the building comprising only offices. It has nine office floors with three floors reserved for parking.

The fire department dispatched one fire engine but sending the gravity of the fire it sent more. A total of seven fire engines doused the fire by 10.10am.

Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed told the media that one of the panaflex banners hanging on the commercial building caught fire because of some electric short circuit.

The area SHO said that around four offices on upper floors were completely destroyed and some were damaged.

The fire officials said that damages occurred on the fourth, ninth and 10th floors while a private bank office located on the ground floor was also damaged.

SSP-East Zubair Nazeer Shaikh said the police would ask the deputy commissioner-East to carry out assessment of structure though apparently, only building facade was damaged. He said the fire was controlled at 4.30am but cooling work continued and completed after 10am.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2023

