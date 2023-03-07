ICC official ‘appreciates’ Rawalpindi police for PSL security

RAWALPINDI: A representative of the International Cricket Council on Monday “appreciated” the security arrangements put in place by the Rawalpindi police to protect the cricketers participating in the Pakistan Super League matches being held at the cricket stadium in the garrison city.

ICC official David Snare also held a meeting with City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani and reviewed the security arrangements for the Pakistan Super League. Mr Snare “appreciated the excellent security arrangements” arranged by the Rawalpindi police to ensure security during the PSL matches.

A police spokesman said that CPO Hamdani met the ICC security official during the review of security duty for the PSL. “I am looking at the security arrangements for the international players,” the spokesman quoted the CPO and appreciated him and the Pindi police for “doing a great job”.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi police posted a video on Twitter featuring a conversation between the police officer and the ICC official. It said that the CPO was “doing a good job” in terms of PSL security. “Under the command of CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani @Rawalpindi Police is ensuring foolproof security to make the event safe & fun for everyone,” the official handle quoted the security official as saying.

CPO says ‘uninterrupted flow of traffic’ being ensured during matches

CPO Hamdani while talking to Dawn said that measures all resources were being utilised to provide foolproof security to the players participating in the PSL.

Security measures

More than 5,000 police personnel, including Elite Force and Dolphin Force, have been deployed to ensure security for the PSL matches. During his visit to the stadium, Mr Hamdani met the police officials individually and appreciated them for performing their duty with dedication.

He also checked the point-to-point duty and issued instructions to the police officials for the security of the event. “Implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding security should be ensured in every case,” he said.

The CPO claimed that along with the security arrangements, the “uninterrupted flow of traffic” was also being maintained, as additional traffic police personnel had been deployed on roads to facilitate the public during the matches.

On the other hand, the City Traffic Police made special arrangements for the teams’ movement from the hotel to the cricket stadium by putting in place diversions to alternative routes. A traffic diversion had been arranged from Faizabad to 6th Road as well. During the movement of the cricket teams, the traffic is diverted to alternative routes for some time to ensure smooth flow, said the CTO. During the cricket match, the road remained completely closed from Double Road Chowk to 9th Avenue.

Earlier, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi division Syed Khurram Ali visited the cricket stadium and reviewed the security arrangements.

He had also taken a notice of complaints regarding the sub-standard meal being provided to the police officials performing security duty during the PSL matches. The RPO also directed the police officers concerned to take departmental action against those responsible for providing meals to the police officials.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2023