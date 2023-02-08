DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 08, 2023

Strict security for PSL matches ordered

Mohammad Asghar Published February 8, 2023 Updated February 8, 2023 06:02am

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Home Department has directed the police chiefs of Rawalpindi, Lahore and Multan divisions to ensure tier-wise deployment of security personnel along with a bomb disposal squad with the motorcades of cricket teams and foreign officials.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition 2023 is scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Multan from February 13 to March 19. Local and foreign players and supporting staff of the participating teams will assemble in Multan on Wednesday.

The federal government has granted the status of state guests to all the participating teams and match officials and VIP status to all foreign dignitaries, commentators and production crew.

Since it will be a high-profile event with participation of international cricket players, match officials, foreign dignitaries, security consultants and broadcasters and media persons, the police have been directed to adopt all possible security measures.

The foreign guests, including players, will be provided top level security during their stay and movements between the airport, hotels and the stadium in coordination with intelligence agencies, army and Rangers.

All vehicles, including buses and trucks entering Rawalpindi, Lahore and Multan will be checked thoroughly. The security officials have been directed to display their name tags/security cards while on duty.

Thorough screening be carried out of workshops, petrol pumps, bus stops, bus and truck addas, parking stands, public parking areas, parking plazas and other such places.

Dolphin Force will also be made part of the security plan besides deployment of riot control force at various points.

The home department has also instructed the police to take minimum time for holding the traffic and ensure smooth traffic flow on alternative routes.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2023

