Today's Paper | February 21, 2023

Security for PSL matches reviewed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 21, 2023 Updated February 21, 2023 07:04am

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government on Monday reviewed security arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

A meeting presided over by caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the security arrangements made for the PSL matches in the two cities, directing the authorities concerned to link the Rawalpindi cameras with Lahore’s Safe Cities Authority to enhance security cover for the sports events.

It ordered that a four-tier fence should be in place to ensure foolproof security for the matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi, besides ensuring security on the routes of the teams, avoiding long traffic stoppages on the roads.

“An effective publicity campaign should be launched to keep the citizens aware of the alternative routes during the movement of the teams. All departments concerned should maintain good coordination in this regard,” a statement issued after the meeting says.

A parking facility will be provided for the visitors at Gulberg College in Lahore and a shuttle service will run from the college to the Qaddafi Stadium for the disabled and the elderly. Arrangements are being made to install lights along the entire route of the teams and around the stadium.

The teams route will be monitored with the help of 160 cameras in Rawalpindi. The matches in Lahore will start from Feb 26.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2023

