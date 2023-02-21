Balochistan police urge against paying heed to ‘rumours’ after 3 bullet-riddled bodies found from well in Barkhan
The inspector general of Balochistan police on Tuesday took notice of the grisly discovery of three bullet-riddled bodies from a well in the Barkhan district area and vowed no leniency for those involved in the incident.
The victims, a woman and two men, were identified by the police as Giran Naz, age 40-45, wife of Khan Mohammad Marri and her two sons Mohammad Nawaz, aged 20-25, and Abdul Qadir, aged 15-20.
According to a police statement, the bodies, which were in sacks, were found yesterday (Feb 20) at around 8pm. The SHO of Barkhan Police Station was informed about the corpses in a well.
In a statement issued earlier today, provincial police spokesperson Muhammad Aslam said the bodies had been retrieved from the well and taken to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.
He urged people to not pay heed to any rumours regarding the incident and wait for the police findings.
“A high-level impartial investigation committee will be conducted in consultation with the families of victims whose bodies have been recovered from [the well ] in Barkhan,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
The statement said the slain persons were apparently sprayed with bullets. It is not clear if a case has been filed at this point.
According to a report, January was the deadliest month since 2018, in which 134 people lost their lives — a 139 per cent spike — and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.
Earlier this month, a Coast guard was martyred and seven others were injured in a landmine explosion and subsequent ambush by armed militants in the Jiwani area of Gwadar district.
On Feb 6, seven people were injured in two terrorist attacks in Quetta.
