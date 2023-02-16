DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 16, 2023

Resumption of trade with India urged to address people’s woes

Ikram Junaidi Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 07:06am
<p>ISLAMABAD: Former PPP senator Farhatullah Babar speaks during the third Asma Jahangir Memorial Lecture, on Wednesday.—Tanveer Shahzad</p>

ISLAMABAD: Former PPP senator Farhatullah Babar speaks during the third Asma Jahangir Memorial Lecture, on Wednesday.—Tanveer Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Poli­ti­cal economist Dr Per­vez Tahir on Wednesday called for revival of trade with India to decrease people’s woes.

He said the federal cabinet’s size should be cut down in conformity with the requirement of the 18th Amendment. Since the federal development spending is financed by borrowing, it ought to be reduced to zero until the budget is balanced, he said, adding that defence expenditure “has a tail longer than… necessary”. It’s time to improve the tooth-to-tail ratio, he stressed.

Dr Tahir was addressing the participants of the Third Asma Jahangir Memorial Lecture organised by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. Former PPP senator Farhatullah Babar also spoke at the event, which was moderated by rights activist Nasreen Azhar.

Dr Tahir suggested that income of big landholders must be subjected to normal income taxation. Wealth tax, inheritance tax and estate duties need to be re-imposed, he said, adding that there should be no increase in indirect taxes. Provinces should devote 50 per cent of their income to development budget and provide the corresponding current budget to fully comply with Article 25-A within two years, he said.

“Property tax should be fully devolved to local governments for effective public service delivery and trade should be opened in the region to deal with the current account deficit,” he suggested.

Political economist says holders of large swathes must pay taxes ‘like everyone else’

While talking about human rights lawyer and social activist Asma Jahangir, Dr Tahir said he knew Asma since the time she was a schoolgirl, adding that those were the days of the student movement launched against the rights usurper Ayub Khan.

“What greater pleasure can there be than celebrating the memory of someone you first saw as a teenage girl who then surpassed all of us as a fearless leader and an outstanding champion of the rights of the weak and the exploited.”

Addressing the event, Mr Babar said: “Every­one says that perks and privileges of parliamentarians should be redu­ced but even we cannot ask that how and why 90 acers of land worth Rs5 billion was given to a general in Lahore at the time of his retirement. How DHA has become the biggest real estate dealer and FWO has become the biggest contractor by getting contracts without bids.”

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More taxes
Updated 16 Feb, 2023

More taxes

Most additional tax measures will escalate the pace of monthly consumer price inflation, which has already surged to its 48-year high of 27.6pc.
Ali Wazir’s release
16 Feb, 2023

Ali Wazir’s release

A LONG, condemnable chapter of state persecution may be coming to a close with the release of Ali Wazir on Tuesday...
India’s BBC raids
16 Feb, 2023

India’s BBC raids

THE recent BBC documentary raising troubling questions about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the ...
Gas price increase
Updated 15 Feb, 2023

Gas price increase

It is unfortunate that no govt has ever had the political will to resolve Pakistan's economic issues.
Code of conduct
15 Feb, 2023

Code of conduct

IT is telling of the vitiated state of Pakistan’s present-day politics that even outlining a bare minimum ‘code...
‘Seditious’ utterances
Updated 15 Feb, 2023

‘Seditious’ utterances

THE PDM government appears hell-bent on clubbing its opponents, particularly those belonging to the PTI, with the ...