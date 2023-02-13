DAWN.COM Logo

One killed in Quetta car shooting

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 08:57am

QUETTA: A man was killed and six others injured in firing on a car on Jinnah Road in the provincial capital, officials said.

Police said armed motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire using automatic weapons at the car neared Saleem Medical Complex. As result of the shooting, one person, later identified as Abdullah, died on the spot and six others Ruqyia, Zakia, Sardar Wali, Noor Mohammad, Abdul Hakeem and Haji Abdul Ghafoor sustained injuries.

Police said the motive for the attack was old enmity.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2023

