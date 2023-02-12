DAWN.COM Logo

Nadra chairman to head UNDP’s committee

Iftikhar A. Khan Published February 12, 2023 Updated February 12, 2023 09:30am

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) chairman has been appointed the head of the UN’s committee on digital transformation in Pakistan.

According to an announcement by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Muhammad Tariq Malik will be the chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee for National Human Development Report 2023 on Digital Transformation in Pakistan. The committee will be co-chaired by the UNDP Representative in Pakistan Knut Otsby.

The advisory committee comprises 27 renowned experts from the fields of information technology, law, governance and finance.

Mr Malik has been affiliated with the UNDP in the past as well. In his role as a chief technical advisor, he helped over 130 states to improve governance using technological interventions.

Prior to joining the UNDP, he served as World Bank’s senior technical consultant, according to his bio posted on Nadra’s website.

Mr Malik has rolled out various initiatives using digital technologies to cope with the aftermath of crises, pandemics and disasters. He led the initiative to compile the data of flood victims for effective relief operations and equitable distribution of aid.

His initiatives had helped him win national and international awards. He was conferred with the highest award in Technology — The ‘Star of Excellence’ (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) in 2013 for improving governance with the help of technology.

He also won Teradata’s 2012 National ‘CIO of the Year’ award and ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ at the 2009 ID World International Congress in Italy.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2023

