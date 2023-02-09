DAWN.COM Logo

TTP refutes Imran’s assassination bid claim

Bureau Report Published February 9, 2023 Updated February 9, 2023 08:47am

PESHAWAR: The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has refuted the claim made by former prime minister Imran Khan that people from South Waziristan had been tasked with killing him.

TTP said its war was against the security forces and intelligence agencies, not against any political personality.

“We have received information that the head of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in a meeting with the party’s provincial spokespersons claimed an assassination attempt was being planned by the TTP and South Waziristan residents have been tasked with executing the task,” a TTP statement said.

It added that a similar baseless claim was made by some party members 10 days ago.

The statement said that the outfit’s war was against security forces and intelligence agencies and not against political figures.

However, it warned politicians of attacks if they became part of the war.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2023

