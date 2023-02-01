‘Who brought terrorists back?’ asks PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday came down hard on the “institutions and politicians” responsible for peace talks with terrorists, cautioning that the menace could spread to other parts of the country if immediate steps were not taken.

The remarks come days after a ghastly suicide blast rocked the city of Peshawar, claiming the lives of at least 101 citizens — mostly police officers. Over the past few months, terrorism has been rearing its head again in the country, especially in KP and Balochistan.

Addressing a meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday, the premier said that citizens from Peshawar to Karachi had questions about the resurgence of terrorism in the country.

“Terrorism is rearing its head again,” he said. “The question is who brought them back.

“Everyone is asking who brought them back. What happened? […] How can peace be destroyed? How can Khyber Pakhtunkhwa go back into the hands of terrorists?”

Criticising the decision to enter into dialogue with militants and resettle them during the previous regime, he asked, “Who said they have laid down their arms and will contribute to the country’s growth and development?”

He urged his cabinet to discuss the “burning issue” thoroughly, calling for introspection.

“I don’t think there is anything more important to discuss in this meeting,” Shehbaz said, adding that whatever he had stated was public knowledge and nothing hidden.

It is pertinent to mention that on Tuesday lawmakers in the National Assembly regretted the decision to enter into dialogue with militants and resettle them in the country during the previous PTI regime, calling it a “faulty” move which was “never endorsed” by parliament.

NFC Award for KP

During the meeting, the premier also responded to allegations levelled by the former KP government regarding the unfair distribution of funds under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

Last year in December, former KP chief minister Mahmood Khan along with others had rebuked the coalition government for depriving their people of their rightful share by withholding funds.

In January, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had said it was impossible for the provincial police to counter TTP militants who were using US-made weaponry.

Addressing the cabinet, PM Shehbaz said that KP had received Rs417 billion since 2010 under the NFC Award. “The rest of the provinces gave them approximately Rs40bn every year.”

The premier said that Rs417bn was a “huge amount”, noting that the PTI was ruling the province for the past 10 years. “Where did all this money go? How can they ask for more money? I’m stating facts and not blaming.”

He said KP had sacrificed “more than other parts” of the country but the “money provided to them was to strictly build their counter-terrorism capabilities”.

“Be it for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), buying ammunition, preparing new cadres, training, intelligence operations or satellites.”

PM Shehbaz termed it unacceptable for the former KP government to ask for more funds. “If you’re getting Rs40bn per year, you do not get to complain about the weaknesses of the CTD.

“Getting to hear that they don’t have guns, training, satellites, and then PTI crying over not having funds is a clear distortion of facts.”