Maryam’s party ‘reorganisation’ tours to kick off tomorrow

LAHORE: PML-N senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz’s two-month-long visits to different parts of the country for reorganisation of the party will begin from Bahawalpur on Wednesday (tomorrow).

According to the PML-N, Ms Nawaz, who returned to the country after a four-month stay in London, will address a workers’ convention in Bahawalpur on Feb 1, besides chairing an organisational meeting of the party the following day.

She will reach Multan on Feb 5 to address the party workers and an organisational meeting will follow the next day. On Feb 9, she will land in Abbottabad for the same purpose and take up the party matters on Feb 10.

On Feb 15, Ms Nawaz will arrive in Dera Ghazi Khan on a two-day visit to address a public rally and preside over the party’s organisational meeting.

In Rawalpindi, a PML-N workers’ convention will be held on Feb 19 and a party meeting the following day. On Feb 23 and 24, Ms Nawaz will address a workers’ convention in Sargodha and chair an organisational meeting. On Feb 27 and 28, she will land in Sahiwal for the same purpose.

On March 3 and 4, she will address a workers’ convention and chair an organisational meeting in Gujranwala. On March 7 and 8, Ms Nawaz will reach Sheikhupura on a two-day visit for the same purpose. On March 11, she will speak at a convention in Faisalabad and take up the party matters the following day.

In her hometown Lahore, the PML-N leader will hold a workers’ convention on March 19.

In addition to her Punjab visit, she will also go to Peshawar on March 15 to address a party workers’ convention and hold an organisational meeting. She will visit Quetta on March 23 to meet workers and address a public meeting. On March 27, she will land in Karachi to address a party workers’ convention.

‘Crowd puller’

Meanwhile, Special Assis­tant to the Prime Minister on Interior Attaullah Tarar told Dawn that Maryam Nawaz is a “crowd puller” and her reception in Lahore on her arrival from London proved that. “The main purpose of Ms Nawaz’s visit to Punjab and elsewhere is to inject new vigour among the party’s workers and supporters to counter [PTI chief] Imran Khan politically,” he said.

Asked if Ms Nawaz was going to face a difficult situation in mobilising the public because of the worst economic crisis, Mr Tarar said: “The public is aware that the PML-N always delivered and in this testing time it will manage to steer the country out of crises. If a comparison of PML-N’s previous tenure (2013-18) is drawn with that of Imran Khan’s, the latter is responsible for the country’s economic woes and the people are aware of this.”

